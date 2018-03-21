EQUESTRIANISM: Belvoir horse racing meet has been rescheduled

Have your say

Belvoir Point to Point at Garthorpe Racecourse has been re-arranged for Sunday, April 8, following Saturday’s cancellation due to the weather.

A great day out for equestrian and horse racing enthusiasts is promised, with fun for all the family. There will also be trade tands, food stands, children’s fun fairs and licensed bookmakers.

The first race is at 1pm.

Many local businesses are supporting the event and so the race organisers are hoping for a big crowd.

Tickets can be bought online for £10 at www.garthorpe.com. Entry on the gate is £13 (16 and under free).

Garthorpe Racecourse is situated on the B676 between Colsterworth and Melton Mowbray.

Visit www.garthorpe.com