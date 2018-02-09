GOLF: Banner and Boylan triumph in Belton Park winter competition

Forty-five pairs took part in round five of this year’s Belton Park Winter League betterball competition in damp but still conditions, the format this time being pairs stableford betterball.

Thus far, the competition has proved to be very popular, with Belton Park golfers having to produce their very best play to be in contention for the top 16 places after six rounds. Round five was no different, and the winners were Stewart Boylan and Nic Banner with an excellent 47 points, that included an eagle two at the 22nd hole.

The race for the final 16 places is heating up with one round to go. There are 14 pairs that are currently outside of the top 16 that could still force their way into the knockout stage of the competition.

Results: 1 S. Boylan/N. Banner 47, 2 D. Scott/C. Horn 44, 3 J. Diment/O. Mitchell 44 ocb, 4 M. Jones/D. Nock 44 ocb.

Seniors

On a glorious day for golf, 40 Belton Park seniors took part in the seventh round of the Jack Whiteley Trophy over the Belmont Course.

The format for this round was an Irish Rumble with the best score counting on the first three holes, second best score on the next three, and finally the third best score over the next three holes; repeated over the next nine holes.

Most teams found this a very challenging format but the team of John Thompson, Keith Brown and Peter Rollings came in with a highly commendable score of 35 points to win this round, from Alan Addis, John McNally and Manny Barker on 33 points.

With the competition moving towards its final rounds, Derek Little is holding on to top spot with 23 points from his best six finishes.

BELTON WOODS

Seniors

January proved to be a month of wind, snow, torrential rain, cold and soggy conditions underfoot at Belton Woods.

After cancellation earlier in the month due to bad weather, the January medal was finally played and proved to be the only activity of note for the seniors’ section in the month.

With a reduced field of 14 players, on a very long playing Lakes course in appalling conditions, Richard Kieffer produced a fine net 70 to win by seven strokes from new captain David Toule.

Richard was continuing his fine form from last year, whilst Dave continues to jinx the weather conditions since the start of his tenure.

Results: 1 Richard Kieffer 70, 2 David Toule 77, 3 Neil Hoyle 78, 4 Gary Waterfield 78.

SUDBROOK MOOR

With the course and greens in great condition, and the sun shining warmly, the front runners in Sudbrook Moor’s monthly mixed Sunday Stableford returned excellent scorecards in a huge field.

Adam Lee, 12 handicap, added a superb 21 points to an average front nine and took the overall winner’s spot, on countback from 13 handicap Andy Stones whose back nine amounted to 19. Their 37 stableford points gave them both handicap reductions, which is a splendid start to the season as they are looking at this stage to be considered in the captain’s selection process for the Scratch A Team squad.

Pete Armstrong, Mick Lincoln, Barry Pogson, Andy Newman and Steve Martin all featured in Category 1-3. Category 4 was won by Paul Lockhart and Ben Worrell on 34 points. Kev Waddingham and Joseph Ablewhite also took prizes with 33 and 32 points respectively, whilst Scott Griffiths was fifth on a countback with 32 points.

There was a great turnout of Ladies too. Sue Watson, playing off her newly reduced handicap of 29, showed her worth by returning a one over CSS card for first prize, from Heidi Rees on 34 points.

The twos sweep was shared by Andy Newman, Ben Worrell, Neil Skelton, Michael Coupland, Phil Hall and Steve Martin.

The January seniors’ Mixed Texas Scramble had a full complement of teams of three. David Guy and his team members John Morley and Robin Dungworth returned an exceptional winter net score of six under par, to win with a three shot margin from Andy Milner, Pete Falat and Dennis Green.

Missing out on the prizes by one full shot were third placed John Costall with Bryan Heydinger and John Came.