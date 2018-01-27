GOLF: Belton Park winter competition goes to countback

Round four of Belton Park’s popular Winter League betterball competition took place at the weekend, with a 49-team (95 player) entry – a very good turnout indeed.

This round was a betterball medal format, and in damp but benign conditions the scoring was very good, with four teams tied on net 60.

The winners on countback were Andrew Hodgson and Andrew Doubleday, from Ian Whyte and James Davie, Andrew Clark and Glen Cooper, and David Couth and Steve Bradley. In fifth place on countback were Alex Chamberlain and Kevin Sheppard.

The following players recorded twos: Andrew Hodgson, Kevin Winfield, Mike Barnfield, David Nock, Gary Long (2), John Forrest, Brett White, Brian White, Nigel Gibson Snr, David Couth, James Wiggins, Duncan Bradshaw, James Vaughan.

Seniors

On a bitterly cold Tuesday morning, 54 Belton Park seniors took part in a Texas Scramble over the Ancaster Course.

With an ever-strengthening wind, but mercifully without rain or snow, the only problem was the very low early morning sun.

Teams of three received 15 per cent of their exact combined handicaps which made for a very tight competition with the team of Manny Barker, Peter Long and Phillip Willcock, coming out winners by 0.07 of a point over Mike Collins, Colin Farrington and Clive Goode.

The contest for the third prize was even closer with the team of Norman Halliday, Graham Secker and Alan Farmer pipping Bruce Castledine, Nigel Beaumont and Graham Chesebrough by just 0.02 points.

At the after competition lunch, seniors captain Howard Lockwood thanked everyone for turning out to support this very popular event and welcomed new member to the seniors, Bob Hart.

It was good to see Fred Williams, Mike Goodacre, John Clarke, Bill Brogan and Mike Monaghan returning to competition after their lay-offs and the section wishes them all the best for the rest of the year.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford seniors held their annual meeting this week.

Retiring seniors captain Jim Price reported on a successful year and made a number of presentations to those he wished to thank for their work during the year, including the Captain’s Cup to Brian Keightley, plus he named Steve Major asthe runner-up.

Tim Haward delivered the annual financial report and then retired from his treasurer’s post after seven years; Mike Nixon was elected to replace him. Graham Manton follows Mike as deputy treasurer.

Brian White was elected seniors captain for 2018 and Cliff Mills his vice-captain.

During the year, the seniors raised more than £2,100 for various charities.

After the meeting, the seniors played a Continuous Foursomes competition in which clear winners with 37 points were Mike Nixon and David Hamilton. Runners-up with 34 points were Keith Eddy and Mike Dickinson, whilst third on countback with 31 were Phil White and Brian Ayto.

The Winter Warmers series overall leader is David Hamilton with 27 points. Brian Ayto and Greg Ewart are joint second, both with 25 points.

Colin Howett, and Cliff Mills now lead the chase for the Slack Goblet with nine single points.

SUDBROOK MOOR

January has burst into full competition activity at Sudbrook Moor, undeterred by the medley of challenging weather conditions.

Specifically, since the Monthly All-Club Qualifier, there has been a buzz of praise and admiration over the results. The two winning scorecards came from Simon Green, the club’s five handicap scratch A Team captain, and best of the ladies’ field, Karren Dearlove.

Simon said he had “left a few putts out there” and returned a diamond scorecard of 41 stableford points, with consistent halves of 21 out and 20 homeward. His best return since 2013, and his lowest handicap since that date, Simon is again off 4.8. A reduction of 0.4, four shots under the day’s CSS, gave him the overall winner’s prize, a place in the club’s elite Gold Medal in June, and top Order of Merit points in the Sword of Achievement. There were no twos on this January card, but two birdies, two bogeys and an impressive string of pars.

Karren Dearlove followed up her form from the previous week’s handicap cut and returned 38 points, to claim the Ladies’ Medal badge, winning by one point from Joan Alton, and two points better than the joint third placing of Amanda Roberts and Judith Hutton.

Others enjoying success were leading scorers Chris Wilmot, Phil Hall, Jon Machin, Bob Watson, Nigel Corby, Joseph Ablewhite and Lee Gayton.

The twos sweep was shared by Chris Wilmot and Phil Hall (3rd), Jon Machin and Judith Hutton (6th), and Nigel Corby (7th) and Steve Ullyatt (15th).

The Gents’ six month Eclectic is led by Malcolm Edwards, one shot ahead of past winner Phil Hall. Only four shots separate the top 10. Current title holder John McLaren is two shots back, from Andy Stones, Dan Reidy, Andy Newman, Dave Sharples, Chris Wilmot, Kev Turner and Michael Coupland.