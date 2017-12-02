GOLF: Belton Woods ladies defy the conditions

The onset of winter weather has not deterred the stalwarts of the Belton Woods Golf Club ladies section, and several couples took to the course for the second round of the Winter/Weekday Winter Challenges. Wednesday’s competition was won by Gaynor Daykin and Liz Moses, whilst Nikki Masson and Jackie Wilson triumphed on Saturday. The November medal was played in high winds and cold conditions, but was won by Gaynor Daykin (Silver) with a net 76. Elaine Lilley won the Bronze Division.

The annual presentation night took place on November 11 when 25 trophies were awarded to the worthy winners.

The evening culminated with the presentation to the two club champions as reported in the Journal last week.

Prior to Lee Williams receiving the men’s trophy, ladies vice-captain Lesley Perrin achieved the honour of Ladies’ Club Champion following her win in the two-day Linda Cochrane competition, and received the magnificent silver salver trophy.

Seniors

The end of the 2017 golfing season has come to Belton Woods seniors with the two ‘wrap-up’ events having taken place and a new captain anxious and ready for 2018.

The captain’s farewell dinner took place at the hotel where captain Ray Woodcock had a night to remember. Ray delivered a heartfelt speech thanking everybody he could think of for what has been a fine year on and off the course for the seniors.

He handed over to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance a cheque for £3,160 representing the seniors’ efforts for the year as the captain’s charity, a year that he will remember for some time to come with great fondness. The dinner, food, dancing and entertainment provided by comedienne and singer Ali James was enjoyed by all. A great and successful evening.

The annual meeting has taken place with election of the committee for 2018, the annual prize giving for 2017 and new captain David Toule formally in place. Vice-captain for 2018 is Gary Waterfield.

Roll of honour winners for 2017:

Matchplay – 1 Bob Blake, 2 Bob Clarke; Singles plate – Deny Pang; Driver Trophy – Ray Woodcock; Hamilton Smith Trophy – Lyndon Hallett; Captain’s Cup – Doug Blackburn; Peter Prior Trophy – Dennis Manton; Tom Lambert Trophy – Ken Claxon; Memorial Trophy – Neil Hoyle; Eclectic Woods – Bob Privett; Eclectic Lakes – Chris Watchorn; 18 under trophy Neil Hoyle; 19+H/C Cup, Winter Frostbite – Peter Stephenson; Peter Driver Memorial – Lyndon Hallett.

The seniors decided this year to play the December medal in November on one of the worst days that many players could remember. Whilst temperatures were mild, the windiest day of the year wrought havoc to scoring with no player equalling or beating his handicap.

Over the Lakes course, the best three players in the seniors took the plaudits, with Andy Davidge beating Ken Claxon on countback.

Results: 1 Andy Davidge 75 net, 2 Ken Claxon 75 ocb, 3 Peter Stephenson 76, 4th Richard James 76 ocb, 5 Norman Tidy 77, 6 Paul Stanley 79, 7 Mike Whitington 79 ocb.

BELTON PARK

Belton Park seniors’ Jack Whiteley Trophy began on Tuesday with a round one Stableford 1-2-3 competition over the Ancaster Course.

With the weather forecast looking less than promising, 35 seniors travelled from as far away as Northampton to play in the competition and were rewarded with a fine sunny morning, although with a very cold wind keeping the temperatures down.

Points from each of the 10 rounds go towards the trophy, with the best six individual scores being used to calculate the overall winner.

The competition on the day was very tight with the top four teams all recording 69 points but, with a better back nine, the team of Alan Addis, Frank Overton and John Thompson emerged winners; a nice birthday present for Alan.

Other teams on 69 points were Alfie Kent, George Crowford and Ken Mail, Phil Willcock, Alan Farmer and Colin Farrington, and Tim Stubbs, Dave Dobney and Ken Reilly.

A very warm welcome was given to Willie Badraun who a week ago suffered a facial injury that required 17 stitches; it takes a lot to keep him down.

The next round of the competition takes place on Tuesday with the format being a Pink Ball; draws for the competition take place at 7.45am and 8.15am.

l The much-awaited match between 28 teams representing seniors captain Howard Lockwood and vice-captain Mike Collins took place over the Belmont Course.

With the weather forecast predicting rain during the day, waterproofs and umbrellas were at the ready but were not required.

The course as always was in great condition with the greens running fast and true, making for a really enjoyable day. At the post-match lunch, Howard announced the results a 7-7 draw which was a fitting end to a super day.

Results:

Captain’s team – wins for Joe Adkins and Mike Monaghan, Nigel Beaumont and Barrie Stainton, Trevor Collis and Simon Gray, Norman Halliday and Harry Paice, Ken Mail and Peter Rollings, Alan Addis and Mike Goodacre, with halved matches for Steve White and Peter Brooks, and Manny Barker and Alan Farmer.

Vice-captain’s team – wins for Mike Collins and Alfie Kent, Nick Craft and Paul Skelton, Phil Shaw and Keith Brown, George Crowford and John Thompson, Tim Stubbs and Ken Ackroyd, Peter Hancock and Brian King, with and halved matches for Derek Little, and Shaun Boney and Frank Overton and Brian Mole.

Ladies

Competition results:

Ladies’ Stapleford (14/11/17): Division 1 – 1 Nicola Routledge 40pt, 2 Jan Johnson 37, 3 Kathleen Bell 36; Division 2 – 1 Sally Knight 33, 2 Ina Wood 32, 3 Sue Hall 31.

Ladies’ 9-hole Stapleford – 1 Mary Brown 15, 2 Joan Craft 13, 3 Elizabeth Goodacre 9.

Lady Captain’s Choice (21/11/17): 1 Sue Addis, Sally Knight and Grace Andrews 77 ocb, 2 Helen Long, Pam Mackey and Joy Stephney 77, 3 Sue Walker-Sherriff, Nicola Routledge and Sandra Pask.

Gents

Forty-eight pairs took part in the second round of the gents’ Winter League betterball competition in bright but bitterly cold conditions.

Despite the cold conditions, almost half the field returned scores better than the par of 69 on the Belmont course.

The winners, with an excellent net medal score of 61, were Steve Preston and Martin Kelby.

In second place with net 62 on countback were Michael Jones and David Nock, from Alex Chamberlain and Kevin Sheppard. Fourth place with net 63 on countback went to John Clark and Paul Thompson, from Jack Diment and Olly Mitchell.

John Whaler, Martin Kelby, Andy Goy, Kevin Sheppard, Steve Bradley and Tony Gleave recorded twos.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Tiny margins in the most recent returned scorecards in the Rainbow Stableford Series are making an exciting impact.

After 10 results and just two qualifying scores remaining, it is time to turn it up.

The results of Saturday’s mixed competition showed Richard Hubbert fully tuned into what he needed to do after climbing to second place in October. He has replaced one of his six best scores with an improvement of one point to put him on equal first aggregate with long-standing leader Steve Martin.

Jonny Oxby, now fifth, and Andy Newman, ninth, were the only other players to move up the Order of Merit, closing the gap on the leaders. However, there are another half dozen of the field who are very close and could negotiate the December title with a great final score, namely Malcolm Edwards, Dave Sharples, Chris Wilmot, Barry Rohland and Kev Waddingham.

Onie Ison, who won the Rainbow title in its first year, is currently in 12th place, and the 2016 winner, Lewis Anthony, is 40th.

The leading scores of last week’s event came from Mark Rapley on 42 points, who was the Overall winner, and Jonny Oxby and Cameron Sunman in Division 1 to 3, and Doyle Armstrong, Yvonne Geach and Richard Hubbert in Division 4 to 5. There were new lower handicaps for Mark Rapley, 19, and Yvonne Geach, 21.

The Tuesday Ladies enjoyed a change of flavour with a pairs’ Texas Scramble medal, and a great turnout returned amazingly low scores, with all below SSS.

Prizes went to leading scorers Sue Chambers and Maureen Bradford, two shots better than Sue Hutton and Amanda Roberts. Third place went to Chris Thompson and Shirley Gardiner.