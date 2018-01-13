GOLF: Belton Woods’ stalwart ladies take on New Year stableford

BELTON WOODS

Ladies

Sudbrook Moor Scratch 'A' Team captain Simon Green.

The year started well with the Mixed New Year’s Day competition which enticed the stalwarts out, despite hangovers!

Twenty-four people took part in a stableford pairs betterball competition. The weather initially appeared to be kind, before throwing some rain players’ way, but eventually it relented for them to finish in sunshine. Despite the conditions underfoot some great scores were recorded, with the outgoing captains, John ‘Harry’ Harrison and Liz Moses, just missing out on top spot with 46 points.

The top team were Brian Robinson and Jacqui Francis with a great score of 47. Seamus Coen, general manager of Belton Woods, was on hand to congratulate the winners and prizes were presented by his daughter Orla.

It was back to normal on Wednesday and Saturday with round four of the Winter/Weekday Winter Challenge. This took the form of an American greensomes competition.

The strong winds on Wednesday played havoc with the ball and the eventual winners were Steph Lee and Wendy Stewart with 79 net. Ailsa Lines and Sophie Ellis had a great round on Saturday, with a magnificent 67 net.

BELTON PARK

Seniors

To start the New Year off, 32 seniors took part in the fourth round of the Jack Whiteley Trophy over the Brownlow Course.

With low temperatures, a biting wind and a forecast of wintery showers, which made their entry half way through the morning, it was remarkable that the team of Norman Halliday, Gary Hill and Shaun Boney put together a terrific score of 88 stableford points, followed home with 84 points by Alfie Kent, George Crowford and Richard Fowell.

Although this was competition number four in this year’s calendar, only three rounds have been completed due to a weather cancellation during December, but at this early stage the joint leaders (who have played in all three rounds) are Norman Halliday and Tim Stubbs on 11 points.

For the time of year, the course is still looking in an excellent condition and is a great credit to the tireless work of the greenkeeping team.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor’s Simon Green is to continue a second year of office as captain of the club’s Scratch ‘A’ Team in the South Lincolnshire Matchplay League.

Simon’s experienced and pragmatic leadership has ensured that he and his squad have tenaciously held on to their position in Division Two, two years after their promotion from the third division.

The future looks even more positive for 2018, with team members and incoming new members consistently reducing their golf handicaps.

They are set to meet Belton Woods, Boston, Greetham Valley, Sutton Bridge and Toft Hotel, between April and August, on a home and away basis.