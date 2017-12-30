GOLF: Octogenarian Rose is an inspiration for Sudbrook seniors

There was a fully charged performance from 81-year-old Tony Rose in the final Thursday stableford of the year for Sudbrook Moor’s senior golfers.

Tony was recently heard to say, whilst practising on the Sudbrook Moor golf range, that he hopes to reduce his handicap now that he has retired from work earlier this year.

December dawned and he started with the Christmas Trophy title, as well as the surprise accolade of being named by the senior captain as Player of the Year in the Senior League Inter-Club Matchplay.

In week two’s SSSS, he put together a steady medal round from the white tees. In the final week, Tony returned 42 points to take the overall first place on a three-way countback with Chris Wilmot and Joe Green.

Twenty-two points on the back nine holes was not sufficient to decide the winner, and it went to the closing three holes on which Tony scored a well tuned eight points to leave Wilmot in second place and Green third.

Tony’s 21 handicap was reduced by 1.2 shots, down to 20.1. Tony’s round included birdie twos on hole numbers six and 12, and a move forward to equal fourth in the six month Senior Eclectic, behind leader Mike Carelton, with Chris Wilmot second, Tim Newbery third, and Tony level with Nigel Corby.

Tony Rose is an inspiration and, as the club steps into a new year, might be accurately described as an octogenarian golfer putting more life into his years.