GOLF: Time to enter your team for Grantham Town’s annual golf day

Grantham Town FC’s annual Terry Bly Memorial Trophy golf day takes place at Belton Park Golf Club on Monday, June 4.

The day’s competition format is for teams of four playing an 18 holes stableford format.

Handicap maximum is 24 for gents and 36 for ladies. Max handicap allowance ¾. All competitors must have a handicap certificate from a registered golf club and winners may be asked to produce evidence.

Tee-off times are from 9.30am till 2pm and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Entry fee is £40 per player (£25 members), this includes competition golf, meal and prizes. Dress rules apply both on course and in the clubhouse.

Presentation of prizes and cup will take place in the clubhouse at approximately 7pm.

For entry forms, call 07890 935725.