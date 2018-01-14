Grantham club life savers receive an accolade

Two young members of Grantham Life Saving Club have have received the Rookie Distinction award.

Jacob Parnham and Tom Fulcher received their certificates from club chairman Brian Hubbard.

Jacob and Tom are the first to achieve this magnificent accolade at Grantham Life Saving Club. From joining the club at the age of eight, they have both worked their way from Bronze Level 1, all the way to Gold Sport.

They have also achieved all the available awards at beach and still water, with training taking place at Chapel St Leonards and Rutland Water.

Club secretary Diane Found said: “They both thoroughly deserve this Distinction award. They have now moved on to the Survive and Save training programme and we hope to be awarding them with their Distinction from this teaching in years to come. Well done Jacob and Tom.”

Names are now being taken for the new term so contact Diane on granthamlifesavingclub@gmail.com for further information.