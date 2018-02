Allington with Sedgebrook Church of England School children all came home with medals after a brilliant Key Steps gymnastics competition run by Carole Foote last Wednesday.

The school won a silver infant team medal, plus silver and bronze medals for their junior teams too. A special congratulations went to Esme Singleton who was joint second overall out of 50 competitors.

A big thank you to Huntingtower School for hosting the event and all of the judges who gave their time voluntarily.