GYMNASTICS: Belton Lane teams excel in competition

Belton Lane Primary School teams took part in the Grantham and Area Gymnastics competition last Tuesday.

They managed to win seven out of the eight awards on offer to Key Stage 1 teams.

Mrs Barclay and Miss Dickson, who coached the teams to their great success, said that they were extremely proud of the children’s achievements.

They would also like to thank the children’s parents for their support throughout.

Results: Under 7 Novice – 1st place team; Amelia Baron 1st place individual; Milla Walker 2nd place individual; Jessica Mae Turner, Taylor Hughes, Rhianna Sawyer.

Under 7 Intermediate – 1st place team; Jasmine Johnson 1st place individual; Natalia Pasichnyk 2nd place individual; Lucy Selby 3rd place individual; Georgia Gouveia, Alexa Selby.

Under 9 – 6th place team; Erin Holdford, Ellouise Dunnell, Masie Smith, Ani Vure, Tia Askew.