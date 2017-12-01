GYMNASTICS: Grantham schoolgirl performs well at regional finals

Have your say

Priory Ruskin Academy student Alisha Shepherd competed in the regional finals for floor and vault on Sunday.

The competition was held at New College Leicester. This was a regional final with county teams competing from Leicestershire, Northamptonshire Nottinghamshire and, of course, Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire teams over the whole day were very impressive, gaining medals in all age groups.

Alisha competed in the 14 years plus age group and her Lincolnshire team gained second place. Individually, Alisha faired very well and gained a place on her third place qualifier and walked away with a silver medal.