HOCKEY: Leadenham club triumph in clean sweep

It was four wins from four at the weekend as Leadenham Hockey Club shook of the rust from the winter break.

An early kick-off at Peterborough saw plenty of goals as the ladies took on CoP 4th.

Big points were up for grabs with the two teams sitting second and third in the table, and Leadenham started with a lot of confidence and scored early from a penalty corner. Kath Price’s initial strike was ruled out, but Katie Ireland converted to take the lead.

Peterborough came back, but another penalty corner ensured a 2-1 advantage for the visitors at half time.

In the second half, Peterborough managed a second, but further Leadenham goals from Flo Ireland, Emily Smith and Kath Price secured victory.

The mens firsts also travelled to Peterborough, picking up all three points against CoP. Ian Sanderson ended his recent goal drought, slotting in a cross-D ball from Greg Amess.

There were no further goals but a whole team performance meant the hosts’ chances were restricted, and a fine performance in goal by Simon Chambers ensured the clean sheet.

The men’s seconds continued their unbeaten season, this time against visiting Long Sutton.

Neil Ireland added to his scoring streak, putting the hosts ahead in the first half. Leadenham’s high tempo and pressing style of play kept Long Sutton on the back foot, but a dangerous break forced Thomas Pinchbeck to make a one-on-one save to keep his side in front.

A second goal for Ireland and another for Sam Darling rounded off the 3-0 win.

Finally, the thirds continued their excellent debut season in league hockey with a win over Spalding.

Using a strong defensive base, Leadenham withstood Spalding pressure and took a first half lead on the counter-attack, neatly finished by Henry Young.

In the second half, goalkeeper Robert Metheringham continued his recent fine form to maintain the clean sheet, whilst man-of-the-match Conor Wright capped a fantastic display, seeing the game off with his first goal of the season.

The club offers it thanks to sponsors Mountain Skip Hire and all the umpires.