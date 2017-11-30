HOCKEY: Leadenham seconds hold on to top spot

Leadenham Hockey Club men’s second string played Bourne Deeping at home on Saturday, when another clean sheet guaranteed they will hold on to top spot in Division 6 (NWN) over new year.

An attractive first half of hockey saw the men in black go three up with goals from Neil Ireland, Andy Carter and Matt Ortyl.

The second half concluded with no further goals, but wing back Ben Russell earned a temporary dismissal as the match descended into a scrappy affair, both sides finishing with one green card apiece.

Also facing Bourne Deeping, the men’s firsts were unable to hold off a comeback by the opposition’s second team and fell to a 3-2 home defeat.

After going behind early on, Will Dean and Charlie Cade both scored to put Leadenham on top.

However, a late surge and flurry of penalty corners saw the Dragons draw level then retake the advantage.

Leadenham currently stand mid-table in Division 3 (NW) but have a tough schedule lined up before the mid-season break.

Leadenham ladies were once again afforded a week off before their crucial Christmas run-in. They currently sit third in Division 4(NW), three points behind leaders Spilsby.

The men’s third team bounced back from defeat in the Leadenham Derby with a 3-1 win away at Spalding 6th.

Paul Cullen gained the early advantage with a superb reverse stick strike, followed by a deft Henry Young finish and a penalty corner conversion from Nick Turner.

The second half saw the defence come under sustained pressure, with Spalding earning a number of penalty corners. The home side managed to convert one, but the Leadenham back line held strong for a 3-1 victory.

That result leaves the threes firmly mid-table with four wins, one draw and four losses in their debut season.

The club entered a team into the England Hockey Mixed Championship on Sunday, but a tough draw against Lindum Hockey Club saw Leadenham knocked out in the first round. That match finished 8-0 with the Lincoln-based team scoring four goals in each half.

The club offers it thanks to all the umpires and its sponsors Mountain Skip Hire.

Results: Division 3 NW – LHC M1 2 Bourne Deeping M2 3; Division 6 NWN – LHC M2 3 Bourne Deeping M6 0, Spalding M6 1 LHC M3 3; England Hockey Mixed Championship – Lindum HC Mixed XI 8 Leadenham HC Mixed XI 0.