HOCKEY: Three out of three wins again for Leadenham teams

For the second week running, Leadenham Hockey Club picked up maximum points with three wins from three matches.

The team not in action this week was the men’s thirds as they sat out their final bye week of the season.

The day started with the men’s firsts, as they hosted St Neots. Leadenham started strongly, their high press keeping the visitors pinned in their own 25.

Incisive passing and movement earned the home side an early penalty corner, and Ian Sanderson was on hand to convert the opener.

Leadenham continued to dominate and shortly before the half ended, captain Sam MacAllister doubled the advantage with a smart strike which nestled inside the far post.

Early in the second half, MacAllister netted following a scrappy penalty corner to further extend the lead.

This sparked a response from the visitors, who began to see more of the ball and pressure the Leadenham defence, finding a breakthrough in the last 10 minutes. This proved no more than a consolation, however, as Leadenham carefully managed time and possession to see out the match and record another vital win.

Leadenham ladies hosted Louth and began in much the same way as the men’s, with most of the play taking place in their opponents’ half. Unfortunately, despite the consistent pressure, the two sides remained level at the break.

Katie Ireland broke the deadlock midway through the second half, swiftly followed by a Flo Ireland goal. Louth struggled to break out of their own half, and rarely threatened the Leadenham back line. Katie Ireland’s second, with 15 minutes remaining, sealed a comfortable victory.

Floodlight troubles threatened to be the only event of note in a tight contest between the men’s seconds and Bourne Deeping, causing a 10-minute delay in the second half. Up to that point, there had been few opportunities in an even game, but the lights seemed to spark Leadenham’s attack into action.

Jack Cullen opened the scoring, combining well with younger brother Max Cullen whose recent form had earned a call-up from the threes. He continued to impress, topping off a man-of-the-match performance by doubling the lead. Neil Ireland added two more, one from a short corner and the other a senseational strike from the edge of the D.

The twos now boast an impressive 14-0 record as they hunt promotion.

