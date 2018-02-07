JUDO: Grantham students all pass their grades

Have your say

Grantham Judo Club has introduced classes for over-fives and has been running since September 2017.

The club has held its first grading session for all its young Judoka.

The under-sevens were all successful at the 1st Mon Grading, earning their red stripe, with over-eights all passing their 1st Sho Grading, each earning their yellow tab.

For the grading, the young Judoka were required to show a number of techniques to a high standard, to understand Japanese terminology and to take part in a light and controlled (randori) sparring session.

For further information about Grantham Judo Club, contact Adam Towle at granthamjudoclub@hotmail.co.uk