KARTING: Local track to Grantham will host prestigious European Championships next week

The UK’s largest karting facility, PF International at Brandon, will be hosting yet another landmark event next week.

Running from May 16 till 20, PFi will play host to round two of the prestigious FIA Karting European Championships.

There will be two categories of karts competing – junior and senior – and the event will attract drivers from all around the world, approximately 150-200 in total.

To give an idea of the calibre of the event, past FIA Karting European Championships have attracted drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastien Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher – who used the event as a launch pad to their motorsport careers.

The European Championship is made up of four rounds. Round one was held in Sarno, Italy, last month. PFi is round two with the third and fourth round being held in Ampfing (Germany) and Essay (France).

This event follows on from the hugely successful World Karting Championships that were held at the Brandon venue in September last year.

The events are organised by PFi’s resident club, Trent Valley Kart Club, and their chairman Nigel Edwards who was overjoyed that the FIA was so impressed with the race meeting last year, they wanted to return in 2018. He said: “PFi and Trent Valley Kart Club put on such a well organised and professional kart race meeting last year for the World Championships, the FIA wanted international karting to return to the UK once again, so we’re thrilled to be hosting a round of the European Championshipss and to be showcasing the very best of karting talent from around the globe.”

The kart drivers from the UK are amongst the very best in the world, in fact the reigning world champion, world junior champion and European junior champion are all UK drivers. All three, plus many other local drivers, will be competing at the European Championships at PFi, so why not go along and support them – they could be future F1 stars?

PFi is a very spectator friendly venue. The entire circuit can be seen from several vantage points around the track. These include indoor and outdoor viewing areas and a raised bank that surrounds the circuit.

The paddock is open for spectators to walk around, giving them the opportunity to meet and chat with the drivers and the teams. There is a restaurant, bar and retais shop onsite as well as ample car parking.

The admission fee is just charged on the Saturday and Sunday – £5 per adult per day, with under-16s free.

Everyone is welcome and keep your eyes open for some famous faces in and around the paddock – last year Fernando Alonso came to watch the Worlds.

More information above the FIA Karting European Championships can be found at tvkc.co.uk/beta/2018cikeuro/