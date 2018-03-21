MARTIAL ARTS: Grantham students take belt promotions

Have your say

Members from Grantham and Corby Glen, together with Sleaford, Tae Kwon-Do Clubs took their latest belt promotions under the guidance of local instructors Malcolm Scholes (8th dan) and Jill Pearce (7th dan).

Once again, there was a high standard held throughout the assessments as students performed their self-defence skills.

Results: green belt 6th kup – Jacob Pope; yellow belt 7th kup – Charlize Davison, Jamie Galley, Melisa Jayakody, Francesca Hall, Dziugas Cerniauskas; yellow belt 8th kup – Adam Spendlove, Vihanga Weerasinghe, Ovindu Weerasinghe, Matthew Friel, Ye Yan Wan, Seth Porter, Blair Marnie, Ella Marnie, Kay Wilmer, Jayden Wilmer, Thomas Barlow; white belt 9th kup – William Brummitt.

For enquiries, call 07735 258155 or visit www.tkdclubs.com