MARTIAL ARTS: Jay is awarded a black belt in Tae Kwon-do

Thirteen-year-old Jay Hawkins showed great determination recently to gain his black belt in the martial art of Tae Kwon-do.
Jay trains regularly with his father and younger brother at Grantham and Corby Glen Tae Kwon-do Club.
The grading took place in Bristol at the Tae Kwon-do Association of Great Britain’s own martial arts academy.
During the examination, Jay was tested on his self defence skills, his power, accuracy and control, plus a verbal test on the martial art.
The examiners were a panel of five 9th Dan black belt world masters.
Jay is hoping to continue training and pass on his knowledge and experience to new students.
Local Tae Kwon-Do clubs are now enrolling, taking on men, women and juniors over five years. For information, call 07735 258155.