MARTIAL ARTS: Jay is awarded a black belt in Tae Kwon-do

Have your say

Thirteen-year-old Jay Hawkins showed great determination recently to gain his black belt in the martial art of Tae Kwon-do.

Jay trains regularly with his father and younger brother at Grantham and Corby Glen Tae Kwon-do Club.

The grading took place in Bristol at the Tae Kwon-do Association of Great Britain’s own martial arts academy.

During the examination, Jay was tested on his self defence skills, his power, accuracy and control, plus a verbal test on the martial art.

The examiners were a panel of five 9th Dan black belt world masters.

Jay is hoping to continue training and pass on his knowledge and experience to new students.

Local Tae Kwon-Do clubs are now enrolling, taking on men, women and juniors over five years. For information, call 07735 258155.