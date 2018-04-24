MOTOR RACING: Caythorpe driver hopes to get back on track at Rockingham

Caythorpe’s Shaun Balfe and Rob Bell will be hoping to kick start their British GT Championship campaign at Rockingham this weekend, after turbo problems in qualifying left their Balfe Motorsport McLaren 650S struggling as slowest of the GT3 field in the opening round at Oulton Park.

The duo had little time to make an impression at Oulton Park too, as the wet and slippery conditions caused a problem with visibility for the whole field in the first race, leaving very little opportunity to actually race.

With the second race run over four laps behind the safety car before being red flagged and then abandoned, due to heavy rain and standing water, Balfe had to be content with finishing in grid order to bring to an end a very disappointing weekend.

Unusually the result was declared, despite not having a single racing lap.

But Shaun has not been idle since Oulton Park and he completed the London Marathon on Sunday, and not for the first time.

The team will also be running the GT4 McLaren 570S of Graham Johnson/Mike Robinson at Rockingham.

After two free practice sessions on Saturday, qualifying takes place on the same afternoon, with GT3 PROs followed by the AMs, and similarly for GT4, with each session only 10 minutes long to set the times for the starting grid.

There is a 10-minute warm-up on Sunday morning at 9.30am and the main event starts at 1.10pm, racing for two hours as round three of the British GT Championship.