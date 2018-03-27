MOTOR RACING: Caythorpe’s Balfe and team are ready to race

The pre-season testing is over and it is time to race again for the Balfe Motorsport McLaren 650S GT3.

Caythorpe’s Shaun Balfe and co-driver Rob Bell have been busy at testing at Donington Park, Snetterton and Oulton Park, prior to the opening round of the British GT Championship on Easter Monday.

Shaun said: “With racing in Europe for the last few years, I am a bit out of practice on the UK circuits, so testing has been very valuable to me for that reason. We have also been getting used to the different tyres on the car, as the British Championship uses Pirellis. It’s not just a case of bolting them on, we have to find the right set-up.”

With the uncertainty over the weather for the opening round at Oulton Park, that could become a major factor too, as two years ago at the equivalent meeting it snowed.

Action starts at the Cheshire parkland circuit on Saturday with two free practice sessions before qualifying. Both sessions only last for 10 minutes, so getting a clear lap and a good time can easily become a lottery.

On Easter Monday there is another 10 minute warm-up, before the first of the two races at 11.10am. Race two is at 3.25pm and both are for a one-hour duration.