MOTORSPORT: Bassingham racer Harvey signs multi-year IndyCar deal

Bassingham racing driver Jack Harvey has signed a multi-year IndyCar deal with Michael Shank Racing, which will see him contest a select number of races in the 2018 and 2019 Verizon IndyCar Series seasons.

Jack began racing on local karting tracks at Fulbeck and Brandon before moving on to GP3, British F3 and Formula BMW Europe – enjoying great success at all levels.

Jack will build on his IndyCar experience from the 2017 season, which saw him make his IndyCar debut with Michael Shank Racing in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. Harvey then rejoined the series for the final two races of the 2017 season at Watkins Glen and Sonoma with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) – the team with whom he captured six wins and 18 podium finishes in Indy Lights.

As part of a multi-race programme with sponsors SiriusXm and AutoNation, America’s largest automotive retailer, Michael Shank Racing will utilise a technical partnership with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Jack’s number 60 car for the 2018 season will be Honda-powered and he will have outings at St Petersburg, Long Beach, Sonoma Raceway and the iconic Indianapolis 500. Harvey’s race programme for 2019 will be announced at a later date.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that this has come together and to be racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series again,” commented Harvey. “I had a very positive experience racing for Mike Shank in the Indianapolis 500, and it was great to build on that with SPM in the last two races of the year. Now to be racing for Mike and to also have the support of SPM for this programme, it is the best of both worlds for me.

“I’m also looking forward to continuing the journey with AutoNation and SiriusXm and want to thank them for all the support that they have given me. I can’t wait to get back out racing again!”

Sam Schmidt said that Jack had done a great job last season and said he would be a great addition in 2018: “Jack is an integral part of our history at SPM, and we are thrilled to be able to welcome him back to our IndyCar programme through our partnership with Michael Shank Racing.”

Jack’s future plans have been further cemented with the announcement that he has signed with MBK Sports Management. MBK Sports will assume and provide all negotiating, marketing, branding, endorsement, sponsorships, administrative, and legal services on behalf of Jack Harvey and Jack Harvey Racing, LLC.

“As a high-character, highly-driven athlete, Jack Harvey is a perfect fit for MBK Sports and there are undeniable synergies between motorsports and the services we provide to our NFL clients,” commented Randy Fisher, MBK Sports general counsel and agent for Jack Harvey.

Jack added: “I have the vision and drive to perform at a highest level—and I am looking forward to working with MBK Sports, knowing they will support me to the fullest to achieve my goals.”

Jack now trains and makes his off-season home in Carmel, Indiana.