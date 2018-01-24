NETBALL: Your chance to join in Grantham’s thriving scene

Netball is thriving in Grantham from juniors at Fenland Netball Club on a Tuesday evening, Monday night Grantham Netball League and national programmes from England Netball.

The town scene is looking for more women to hit the court in Grantham on a Thursday evening, to have fun and get fit playing netball at the new King’s School sports hall on North Parade, or on a Monday evening at Grantham Tennis Club.

Netball is played by one million women and girls a week in the UK, and is one of the most popular female team games in the world. However, as with numerous sports, many women who have played at school, college and university stop playing following education.

Netball is a great way to stay fit and healthy. Whether it is about rediscovering sporting abilities you forgot you had or about getting active again, these sessions cater for all abilities.

Walking Netball is the slowed down version of the game with the emphasis on increasing activity in a fun, social supportive environment. Great for ladies who have stopped playing sport due to injury, or who have never played a team sport before. It does what it says on the tin: no running or jumping allowed.

Sessions are Thursdays, 6pm till 7pm, at King’s sports hall. Cost £4.

Back to Netball programme will provide non-competitive sport for female players over 16 years of age.

Sessions are coach-led and will cover basic skill development and court play. The emphasis of these sessions is on getting active, learning new skills and have fun playing netball with friends.

Sessions take place on Thursdays, 7pm till 8pm, at King’s sports hall. Cost £4.

Netball Now is a pay and play session run by Grantham Tennis Club on Monday evenings, 8pm till 9pm.

Louise Key, Lincolnshire netball development officer and head coach at Fenland Netball Club, said: “We are really pleased to be able to provide women with the opportunity to begin playing netball again in Grantham, in a social, friendly setting at a pace that suits them.

“The sessions are run weekly on a pay and play basis. It is very flexible and you attend when you can.”

For further information or to book your place, contact Louise Key on 07545 924994 or email louise.key@englandnetball.co.uk