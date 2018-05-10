PIGEON RACING: Father, son and secretary win Grantham weekend races

Have your say

Grantham and District North Road Flying Club held two races at the weekend.

Dave and Andrew Fowler completed their hat trick of wins in the Ripon race, whilst club secretary John Norris won from Whitley Bay.

Race sponsors were Jemma and Jemima Martin.

Ripon result: 1 D. Fowler & son 1248.5, 2 D. Fowler & son 1248.0, 3 D. Fowler & son 1245.9, 4 D. Gilbert 1242.1, 5 D. Gilbert 1241.9, 6 D. Gilbert 1240.4, 7 D. Gilbert 1239.0, 8 P. Maiden 1206.8, 9 J. Norris 1199.7, 10 J. Norris 1199.4.

Whitley Bay result: 1 J. Norris 1158.0, 2 D. Fowler & son 1157.9, 3 J. Norris 1157.8, 4 J. Norris 1157.6, 5 J. Norris 1123.0, 6 J. Norris 1110.6, 7 A. Tudor 1079.9, 8 D. Fowler & son 1062.8, 9 D. Fowler & son 1051.1, 10 D. Fowler & son 1041.8.