PIGEON RACING: Fowlers dominate Grantham club’s opening races of season

Grantham and District North Road Flying Club’s first race of the season from Wakefield was won by Dave and Andrew Fowler.
Race sponsor was Phil Gilbert of Welby.
Results: 1 D. Fowler and son 1267.5, 2 J. Norris 1259.1, 3 J. Norris 1259.1, 4 J. Norris 1258.1, 5 D. Fowler and son 1248.7, 6 D. Fowler and son 1246.3, 7 D. Gilbert 1237.5, 8 J. Norris 1231.2, 9 D. Gilbert 1229.5, 10 G. Smart 1226.3.
The second race of the season from Aycliffe was also won by Dave and Andrew Fowler.
Race sponsor was Peter Healey of Exton.
Results: 1 D. Fowler and son 1569.7, 2 D. Fowler and son 1569.3, 3 D. Fowler and son 1496.0, 4 D. Gilbert 1486.3, 5 A. Tudor 1404.8, 6 D. Gilbert 1401.4, 7 A. Tudor 1389.9, 8 J. Norris 1381.6, 9 D.Gilbert 1356.0, 10 B. Wing 1326.9.