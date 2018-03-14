SHOOTING: Grantham club wins award

Grantham Target Shooting Club has just been awarded their disability hub certificate, which is an amazing achievement as there are only a small number of clubs in this area to have received it award.

The certificate was presented to Kate Cottier and Pat McHugh, who are both visually impaired shooters at the club, by the head of development for the Lincolnshire Smallbore Rifle Association, Dave Carter.

Club coach Ian Spridgens, who is disabled himself, commented: “We as a club are proud of this achievement as around 30 per cent of our members have different forms of disability and it shows that anything is possible if you are willing to get out there and try things.”