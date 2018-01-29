SHOOTING: Winning marksmen share range with Grantham’s Olympic legend

Two disabled Grantham shooters represented Springfield Rifle and Pistol Club at Ancaster.

Matt Dutfield and Ian Spridgens won their divisions in the Hendon Postal League, participating in air rifle bench-rest competition at 20/25 metres, shooting against able-bodied competitors .

Matt won Division Eight, scoring 1,932 points out of a possible 2,100 with a average of 92 per card. Ian won Division Four with 2,069 points out of a possible 2,100, with a average of 98.5 per card which was actually the second best score throughout all 10 divisions in the competition.

Ian said: “It has been a year of learning new techniques and speaking to some amazing competitors from the club, and how many people can say that they can share a range with a world champion and world record holder and Olympic legend Barry Dagger on a regular basis?”

Both Matt and Ian are long time friends going back to schooldays, and since both have become disabled took up this fantastic sport to help there rehabilitation.

Matt and Ian were extremely happy with their results and representing Springfield Rifle and Pistol Club.

Matt said: “I am extremely pleased with my results this year. It’s down to hard work and great support from Springfield’s members.”