SWIMMING: Grantham students exceed expectations in distance swims

Pictured are just a few of the swimmers who took part in Grantham Swim School’s first distance event of the year.

All the children that went along swam really well, with a lot of them going much further than they thought they would.

Head teacher Angie Taylor said: “We had a few swimmers that actually swam 5,000metres. A special well done to them. Also to a number of the children completing their one-mile swim.”

Angie thanked the parents who helped with counting all those lengths, and also for their patience as many had to wait around with it being so busy.

Angie added: “Hope to see you all again in April.”

If you are interested in joining a swim class for your children, just get in touch with Angie and the club can get them on a free taster session. Telephone 01476 581930.