TABLE TENNIS: Chandlers A lead Grantham league at midway point

The last matches of the first half of the season are known as the league’s half way point for most players of the Grantham and District Table Tennis League.

Chandlers A are top of Division One, with Ben Rigby on 91 per cent only beaten twice thus far. Simon Pullen of Newark Wanderers A is on 88 per cent, Danny Cox (BT) is on 86 and Adam Ellis Ancaster A is on 80.

In Division Two, Cranmer B are leaders with DVS Crowns in second spot, despite losing 6-4 to Newark Wanderers C for whom Peter Williams has only lost once. Ancaster C won 10-0 over Classics, match of the night being octagenarians John Mapletoft and Ken Wingad with more than 160 years between them. The very tactical match was won by Ken.

The second half of the season may see tight battles for top spots in both divisions. Chandlers A, Cranmer A Newark Wanderers A and Links Taxis all still in contention in Division One. In Division Two, Cranmer B DVS Crowns, Ancaster D and C can all still can make top spot. The Cranmer side are rated as favourites, but it still has to be played for.