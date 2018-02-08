TABLE TENNIS: Chandlers A retain top spot in Grantham league

Chandlers A are still top of the Grantham and District Table Tennis League Division One with an amazing 106 points.

Cranmer A have got back to second spot, showing some of the form they had last season when they were champions. At the other end, BTL look certain to go back to Division Two, but it has to be said captain Dave Templeton and his team never give up; they have given Division One all they have got.

In Division Two, Chandlers C have played their in-hand matches and three solid wins have taken them to top spot. This talented young team of Alexander Robinson, Trafford Mason and captain Kriss Sumner are now one of the favourites for promotion.

Cranmer B are back in second position, DVS Crowns are third, followed by Ancaster D and C. These two met last last week and the D team won 6-4. Player of the night was C team player Clive Creasey who won his three singles.