TABLE TENNIS: Chandlers crowned champs of Grantham league

Chandlers A are now champions in Division One of the Grantham and District Table Tennis League, with 158 points and one match to play.

Second should go to Cranmer A but Newark Wanderers A are still in with a chance in their final two matches.

Outstanding players in this division have been Ben Rigby who played 41 and only lost four, Simon Pullen played 48 lost five, Danny Cox played 42 lost seven, and Jody Cox played 42 lost eight.

In Division Two, Cranmer B now look to be champions after two wins over Ancaster C last week, 9-1 and 6-4. Chandlers C should make runners-up, but Ancaster D still have a chance. Outstanding in this league are Martin Carnelly and Peter Williams, both only losing three out of 45.

Most teams have two to play now before the summer league starts, but no doubt there will still be some more close matches right to the end.