TABLE TENNIS: Chandlers look certain to be champions of Grantham league

Chandlers A now have a huge lead in Division One of Grantham and District Table Tennis League and look certain to be this season’s champions.

Mathew Leete is unbeaten and Ben Rigby has only lost four times.

Newark Wanderers A will battle with Cranmer A for second spot. Fourth placed Links Taxis lost to Ancaster A 6-4 last week .

In Division Two, Chandlers C keep winning and will battle out the top spot with favourites Cranmer B, both teams having more than 100 points apiece so far.

Last week, Ancaster C won 6-4 at Newark Wanderers C, for whom John Williams was unbeaten and has only lost three matches so far.