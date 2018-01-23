TABLE TENNIS: Cliffedale Chandlers enjoy a successful weekend

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club held a very successful 2* Tournament last Saturday – with more than 80 young players coming from all over the country to compete – and there was success for two of their young Cadet players.

Phoenix Mason, aged seven, from the Isaac Newton School was runner-up in the U11 Girls category while Steffi Popa, who attends the Priory Ruskin Academy, also finished runner-up in the Cadet Girls section of the tournament.

Louis Price, who is a Table Tennis Scholar at the DRET Charles Read Academy, Corby Glen, and trains at the Grantham College Table Tennis Academy, kept up the success of locally-based players by finishing runner-up in the Cadet Boys, being beaten by Josh Weatherby from Durham.

The following day saw more action for some of the Clubs Cadet players who went a bit further afield, travelling to Burton upon Trent for the Burton amd Uxbridge 1*.

Jai Mistry Moulton and Flynn Connolly, both from the King’s School, continued the good performances shown by the girls the previous day.Flynn came away with the runner-up trophy in the Cadet Boys and finished first in the consolation event in the Junior Boys category.

Jai made the semi-finals of the U13 Boys main event, and in the Cadet Boys finished runner-up in the consolation event.

Both played some of their best table tennis and showed all their hard work in training is beginning to pay off. Meanwhile, in Wellingborough, the club’s senior British League team had a day of mixed results on Sunday, on the third day of competition in the SBL.

The team comprising of Hannah Winfield, Sasha Martin, Benjamin Rigby and Danny Cox started with 6-3 win over Lillington II. Benjamin, who trains at Grantham College as well as the club, gained two wins, with the others chipping in with one apiece. Hannah and Sasha claimed the doubles victory.

The second match of the day against Corby Smash did not go as planned, with the team slumping to a 7-2 defeat. Hannah and Benjamin claiming a win apiece to avoid a whitewash.

These results leave Chandlers in fourth place, level on 10 points with Lillington II, a point ahead of the RAF in fifth, but 10 points behind first placed Corby Smash I who head the pack on 20 points.

The final round of matches takes place in April with the team facing Wensum II, Blitz, Archways Peterborough and the RAF on the Sunday.

Cliffedale Chandlers hold training sessions at The Meres leisure centre. Find more information on the club’s Facebook page.