TABLE TENNIS: Cliffedale Chandlers teams shine in Grantham league final positions

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club’s five teams ended the Grantham and District League season with mixed results in the final positions.

In Division One, Chandlers A were confirmed champions a couple of weeks ago when they were mathematically unassailable. It was a real team effort with all members chipping in with vital results that saw them win 18 out of the 20 matches, suffering only two losses, giving them a total of 165 points with only 35 against.

Chandlers C are, from left - Sam Bailey, Trafford Mason, Alexandra Robinson, Kris Sumner and Ben Johnson.

Matthew Leete had a 100 per cent record, claiming victory in 27 of his 27 matches. He was solidly backed up by Sasha Martin and Benjamin Rigby who, with 19 wins from 21 matches and 43 wins from 48 respectively, gave both a 90 per cent win percentage

As they say, behind every man there is a strong woman but in this team’s case there were two. Hannah Winfield and mastermind of their impressive season, team captain Susie Dilloway, both had strong performances and recorded high win averages that ensured Chandlers A are going to be the team to beat next season.

Meanwhile, in Division Two, it was the surprise package of Chandlers B that mounted a serious challenge to eventual winners Cranmer B by claiming second spot with 147 points (17 wins from 24 losses and one draw) and being the only team to beat the champions along the way.

The young team combined with the experience of Kris Sumner who joined the fray in late December after returning from a tour of duty in the South Atlantic.

Kris still managed to play a massive part in the team’s success by finishing the season winning 22 of her 27 matches, giving her an 81 per cent win percentage.

This was only bettered by one of the young guns, Trafford Mason, who finished on 85 per cent (46 wins from 54 matches). Alexandra Robinson chipped in with 28 wins from 36 matches (78 per cent).

Again it truly was a team effort with Ben Johnson and Samuel Bailey backing up their team-mates with important wins when it mattered, Ben finishing on 63 per cent (19 wins from 30) and Sam on 18 wins from 45 (40 per cent).

Chandlers D finished fourth in Division Two with 123 points, Chandlers F were sixth on 114 points and Chandlers E came 11th with 65.

l Cliffedale Chandlers are always looking for new members, young or old. For more information, check out the club’s Facebook page or pop along to one of the club’s training sessions on Tuesdays 7-9pm, Fridays 7-8.30pm, or Saturdays 12-2pm (beginners/novices) and 2-4pm (intermediates/T-squad). All sessions are held in the table tennis centre at The Meres leisure centre.