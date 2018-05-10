TABLE TENNIS: Corby Glen quartet represent England at World schools competition

A quartet of table tennis players from Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, travelled to Malta last month to represent England in the prestigious 2018 International School Sport Federation (ISF) World Schools’ Table Tennis Championships.

Karrie Rogers, Mollie Patterson, Danielle Kelly and Darcie Proud joined 185 young table tennis players from across the world, competing against teams from countries including Italy, Germany, Turkey and Czech Republic.

As part of the table tennis tournament, which was organised by the International School Sport Federation, the team from Charles Read Academy celebrated victories against opponents from Germany and Israel.

uring their time in Malta, young players also had the chance to learn more about local culture whilst exploring the sights of Valletta.

The players also took part in a Cultural Festival, where all 20 participating countries presented an array of traditional food, drinks and gifts. As part of the Cultural Festival, students from Charles Read Academy shared Grantham Gingerbread, sticks of rock and a selection of fudge with players from across the world.

Three of the four team members attended as scholars from Charles Read Academy’s Table Tennis Performance Centre, where each scholar can train with elite coaches for up to 25 hours a week during and after school time.

Robert Sloan, principal at Charles Read Academy, said: “This was an amazing experience for the girls to compete against teams from around the world and develop their skills on an international level.

“We are extremely proud of Danielle, Darcie, Karrie and Mollie. Being invited to an international competition and representing England is a huge achievement in itself, and is a real testament to their hard work and commitment.”

Charles Read Academy’s Table Tennis Performance Centre, which works in partnership with the Grantham College Table Tennis Academy, is part of the David Ross Education Trust’s pioneering enrichment programme.

Shane Ward, sports enrichment manager at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “The Charles Read Table Tennis Performance Centre provides the perfect opportunity for our students to enhance their incredible sporting talents whilst continuing to excel academically.

“We have recently welcomed Raquel, our newest member, who is very much looking forward to enhancing her talent through our development programme.”

For more information about the Charles Read Academy Table Tennis Performance Centre, contact Shane at sward@dret.co.uk