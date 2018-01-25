TABLE TENNIS: Corby Glen school octet undefeated at team finals

A group of eight table tennis players from Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, were undefeated during the Butterfly School Team Zone Finals held at The Meres leisure centre.

Darcie Proud, Danielle Kelly, Mollie Patterson and Karrie Rogers, who are also set to represent England at the International School Sport Federation (ISF) World School’s Table Tennis Championships in Malta later this year, won all three of their matches 8-0 and dropped only one of 73 sets throughout the day.

The boys’ team were also celebrating as they were crowned the worthy winners of all four matches played. Louis Price, Edan Regan, Shay Graham and Gregory Fray breezed past their opponents as they sealed 8-0 victories during each match.

Six of the eight team members that competed in the tournament are currently scholars at Charles Read’s Table Tennis Performance Centre, where each scholar can train with elite coaches for up to 25 hours a week.

The triumphant teams will now advance to the next round of the regional finals of the Butterfly School Team Championships, due to take place next Sunday (February 4), again at The Meres leisure centre.

For more information about the Charles Read Academy Table Tennis Performance Centre, please contact Shane Ward at sward@dret.co.uk