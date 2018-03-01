TABLE TENNIS: Game in Grantham is very often a family affair

Playing in the Grantham and District Table Tennis League last week at the town’s table tennis centre, players were reminded that the league has a history of families providing players over the years.

For example, the Winfield family were playing in force – with father Russell, son Frazer and daughter Hannah all in action.

On another table was John Mapletoft and son Mark. Others examples were Alan Brian’s son, Ken Wingad, Jane Ellis’s father, Danny Cox and father Colin, and Brian Leete, Mathew’s grandad. It goes to show the league has a good social side to it.

In Division One, Chandlers A just keep on winning. Newark Wanderers A are now in second place with last season’s champions Cranmer A close behind. At the bottom, Betas and Arbons A are neck and neck, battling to avoid relegation.

Captained by Kriss Sumner, Chandlers C won against Arbons to get back to second spot in Division Two, with Cranmer B at the top.

Ancaster D have a match against Arbons B next which should put Dean Patel’s team back in contention with Chandlers C for the second spot.