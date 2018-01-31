TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club have teams out in force

Cliffedale Chandlers TTC had four teams in action at the weekend, competing on two fronts.

Three teams of young players competed at Westfield TTC in Wellingborough for day three of the National Junior League.

The three teams were spread over three divisions with varying results.

Chandlers A, consisting of Benjamin Rigby, Trafford Mason, Alexandra Robinson and Aalhad Kulkarni, were in Division One action. Their day started with two 3-3 draws against both Lillington A and B before a 4-2 loss to Rugby. This slight setback only served to spur the team on and victories over Milton Keynes (4-2) and home side Westfield TTC (5-1) meant they finished the day in third place 17 points, three behind Lillington A and seven behind leaders Rugby.

Meanwhile in Division Two, Chandlers B struggled collectively. The team of Ben Johnson, Sam Wright, Sam Bailey and Viren Panchal just could not get any momentum and, despite playing well, slumped to three 6-0 defeats against Bedford Modern A, Knighton Park and St Neots A, as well losing 5-1 to WDHA Juniors. A 4-2 defeat to St Neots rounded off a miserable Saturday in Northamptonshire as they finished the day in sixth position with only three points to show for their endeavours.

Chandlers C were in Division Three and faired similarly to their clubmates in Division One. The team of Flynn Connolly, Jack Parsons and Ryan Sheardown finished day three in third position on 14 points after two 3-3 draws against Huntingdon and Bedford Modern B were swiftly followed up with two 4-2 wins over Milton Keynes and Bedford Modern C.

Although the day was punctuated with a 6-0 reverse to Lillington C, the team still have an outside chance of finishing runners-up in the division, with first place belonging to runaway leaders Lillington C who lead the pack on 30 points.

While the juniors were in action in Wellingborough, up the road at Ponds Forge in Sheffield the club’s WBL team of Hannah Winfield, Kris Sumner and Jody Cox embarked on the final weekend of competition in the Women’s British League, in which they had an outside chance of winning Division Four.

Their day did not start as they had hoped as they lost the first tie 4-2 to XLNT Draycott. That, though, was followed by a 4-2 victory over Burton and Uxbridge 3rd, a result which kept their slim chances of the title alive.

But that hope soon diminished when they slipped to a 4-2 defeat against Stanek Old Spots in the final fixture of Saturday’s play.

On Sunday, Susie Dilloway joined the squad for their last two fixtures, both against teams from Cippenham.

First up was Cippenham B and they were duly dispatched 6-0, as were Cippenham Ladies in the afternoon fixture.

Alas, those results did not help and the team finished third on 12 points, five behind winners Burton and Uxbridge 3rd and four behind runners-up XLNT Draycott.

There was a bonus for Hannah Winfield as she was named WBL player of the weekend.