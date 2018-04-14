TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club player Susie wins GP title

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club’s Susie Dilloway tasted success at the Cleveland Grand Prix last month.

She was competing in her first tournament for a couple of years and came away with the Band Four Women’s title after defeating some extremely talented players.

After despatching Amy Webster and Senga Thompson, swiftly followed by victories over Eve Whitaker and local girl Reem Rassem, it came down to the final game of the round robin style competition.

Susie came up against another local girl in Rebecca Savage, but it was Susie that prevailed.

She was supported and coached by clubmate Hannah Winfield, who also competed at the event in another category, and Matt Leete who would have competed had it not been for a shoulder injury. With their support and advice, Susie was able to claim the title.