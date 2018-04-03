TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club teams see action in National League

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club cadet players were in National League action last weekend at the Carlton le Willows School in Nottingham.

The club’s five teams were once again in action over three divisions on day three of the competition.

Chandlers A, in Division One, are still in the mix to claim the title. They are joint second with Burton Uxbridge on 16 points, two behind leaders CLW Sycamore, after beating Burton 6-3 and West Bridgford Blues 7-3, before finishing the day with a 6-3 loss to CLW.

Chandlers B and C sit in third and fourth respectively after slightly differing results in Division Two. The B team drew two ties 3-3 against CLW and Chandlers C, before losing 4-2 to CLW Sycamore B, but they rounded the day off with two wins – 6-0 against Melbourne Swifts and 4-2 over East Bridgford.

Chandlers C also secured two draws against Chandlers B and Melbourne Swifts, both 3-3. A 5-1 victory against East Bridgford gave them some hope of the title before two losses – 6-0 against CLW and 4-2 reverse to CLW Sycamore B – almost ruled them out of the race.

In Division Three, Chandlers’ other two teams, D and E, which contain the younger members of the squads were performing above expectation and holding their own, but with D team find it tougher than E.

D finished the day with four defeats and one win against Burton Uxbridge 2nd. One of the defeats also included a 5-1 loss to the E team. E fared slightly better with two wins, two losses and a draw.

These results left the E team sitting in fourth place on 14 points, 11 behind leaders CLW Sycamore C, whilst D squad sit in sixth position on seven points.

l You can find out more information about Cliffedale Chandlers by checking out their Facebook page @CliffedaleChandlersTTC or by visiting their website www.cliffedalechandlers.org.uk

