TABLE TENNIS: Grantham league action is competitive

This season has seen some very competitive matches in the Grantham and District Table Tennis League.

In Division One, Chandlers A have now gone eight matches without defeat. Mathew Leete and Sasha Martin both played 15 and won them all.

Last week, Newark Wanderers A came unstuck, losing 6-4 to Ancaster Sports.

Links Taxis are still in the running and are unbeaten so far after winning 7-3 over Betas.

In Division Two, Ancaster D went top, winning 10-0 over Arbons B

Cranmer B are still undefeated in second place. DVS Crowns came unstuck in a very hard match against Ancaster C, losing 6-4. To achieve thi,s Ancaster won the last four matches of the evening – the doubles and three singles.