TABLE TENNIS: Grantham League resumes after break

Grantham and District Table Tennis League was back in action for the second half of the season.

In Division One, Chandlers A are still favourites for the top spot. They have 96 points whilst nearest rivals Newark Wanderers A have 79, Links Taxis have 76 and last season’s champions Cranmer A are on 74.

Sasha Martin and Ben Rigby are one of the keys to Chandlers’ success with 43 wins between them. Last week a 9-1 win maintained their points advantage.

In Division Two, Ancaster D have gone top after a 7-3 defeat over Classics, but Cranmer B should go top after they play the three matches they have in hand.

Chandlers D are now in second spot and they have the talent worthy of going up to the first division one.

With Kriss Sumner back and Trafford Mason and Alexander Robinson now both playing so well, they have only lost nine matches so far between them.