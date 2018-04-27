TABLE TENNIS: Grantham schoolgirl Lucy continues to rise in rankings

Local girl Lucy Bridle continues her rise in the world of table tennis.

Recently, she competed in the U13 Inter Regional Qualifiers, an event for players ranked outside the top 10.

In total, there are 10 regional qualifying tournaments and each one brings together and groups a number of counties in different age groups, U11, U13 and Cadets, for both boys and girls.

East Midlands Region pulled players from across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire, with the top two players going forward to represent the East Midlands in May at the Regional Finals.

Lucy won the event and will travel to Wolverhampton for the weekend final.

This time last year, Lucy reached a Table Tennis England ranking of ninth in U11, 33rd in U12 and 67th in U13, which gained her an invite to the U10-U13 National Championships.

During the course of this seasom, she has worked hard and risen in the rankings, so the Year 7 Priory Ruskin Academy schoolgirl is now 16th in U12 and 39th in U13.

As a result, as well as the Regional Finals, Lucy is competing again – by invitation – in the U10-U13 National Championships in June.

Lucy said: “Playing all three national events last year was great. Finishing primary school and competing in the school team finals with my friends was special.

“It made me realise I wanted to play and compete at this level all the time, so my aim this season has been to achieve at least one of the nationals this year.

“I have worked hard to get better whilst starting at Priory Ruskin and I’ve been rewarded with going that bit further. Second place with a new school team in the school finals, winning the regional qualifiers and qualifying for the national championships again is almost everything I could wish for.”

And her dream?

“To win the nationals.”