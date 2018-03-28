TABLE TENNIS: Ideas wanted for new season as Grantham league draws to a close

With two matches to play, the Grantham Table Tennis League has nearly ended its 2017/18 season. Chandlers A are champions in Division One, with Cranmer A in second place. Chandlers have led from start to finish.

In Division Two, Cranmer B are first with Chandlers C second, so these two will be promoted next season.

With most teams on the spring break last week, attention has been drawn to ideas to regenerate the league next season.

Teams of two players instead of three is a suggestion to shorten matches, whilst changing the scoring system for each individual match to play three games only, with one point for every game won, is another idea.

Matches have been played for more than 50 years to the same format, so perhaps it is time for change? Could more juniors play? Would it help if juniors under nine received a five points start?

All ideas should be addressed to league secretary Simon Mableson for discussion.