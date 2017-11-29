TABLE TENNIS: Second placed Wanderers strengthen their grip in top Grantham division

Have your say

Newark Wanderers A strengthened their grip on second place in Division One of the Grantham and Table Tennis League, defeating Cranmer A 7-3 last week.

BTA defeated Betas 6-4 with Jody Cox winning a brace, whilst Chandlers A still lead the top division and look favourites this season.

In Division Two, Classics had a hard fought 6-4 win over Newark Wanderers C, with Peter Williamson again undefeated for Wanderers.

Ancaster C, weakened by the absence of Clive Creasey, still beat Chandlers C 6-4. Ancaster’s two Kens, Mounser and Wingad, won the six which included the doubles.

Cranmer B, the Division Two leaders, had a battle against Chandlers D, winning a close match 6-4.