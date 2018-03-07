TABLE TENNIS: Trio of Grantham teams contest final day of National Junior League

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club’s busy months do not seem to be getting any less so.

Two of the three teams entered by the club in the National Junior League were in with a shout of at least a second-place finish in their respective leagues, but alas it was not to be for either of them.

In Division One, Chandlers A only needed to avoid defeat in any match and hope that the team above them dropped points to finish second, but an opening round 5-1 defeat against league leaders Rugby put paid to that target early on in the day.

This was swiftly followed by two further 4-2 defeats against Milton Keynes and Lillington A who sat above Chandlers A at the start of the day, and with this win cemented second spot as their own.

With only pride to play for, the team relaxed and eased to wins over Lillington B (4-2) and Westfield (6-0) to secure third position in a very tough league.

Over the four days of competition, there were plenty of positives for the quartet of Benjamin Rigby, Aalhad Kulkarni, Trafford Mason and Alexandra Robinson to take into next season.

Like the three previous days, Chandlers B, in Division Two, found day four a struggle, recording three 6-0 defeats against Knighton Park, WDHA Juniors and Bedford Modern. The day was tempered by a 3-3 draw against St Neots A and a 6-0 win of their own against St Neots B.

Their final position of fifth sandwiched them between the two St Neots teams but does not do justice to the effort shown by Ben Johnson, Viren Panchal, Sam Bailey and Sam Wright over the four days of competition.

In Division Three, Chandlers C like their clubmates in Division One, had a chance of coming away with some silverware by finishing second if they could avoid defeat. And it looked a target they could achieve after winning the first tie of the day 4-2 against Milton Keynes B.

But two swift losses followed, 5-1 to Bedford Modern B and 6-0 against eventual winners Lillington C.

The team of Flynn Connolly, Ryan Sheardown and Jack Parsons picked themselves up after these two losses and had the final say of the day, beating Bedford Modern C 5-1 to secure a third place finish.

l Cliffedale Chandlers is always looking for new members, young or old. Check out their Facebook page for more information.