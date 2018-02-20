TENNIS: Fourth Grantham mixed team enjoy close match despite defeat

Grantham Tennis Club’s fourth mixed team lost 57 games to 51 in a very closely contested match on Sunday against David Lloyd West Bridgford.

The match was played in very good spirit and everyone thoroughly enjoyed it despite the defeat. The team consisted of Colin Walton and Sheena Gordine, Paul Kennedy and Sue Cox, and David Todd and Lorraine Walton.

