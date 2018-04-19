TENNIS: Grantham club teams triumph at weekend

Grantham Tennis Club mens’ fifth team enjoyed a good win at home by 61 games to 47 over Mansfield on Sunday.

After the first round, Grantham were six games ahead. Matthew Brookes and Steven Swain managed to increase this lead by eight more after the second round. The third round was all square as, thankfully, the rain held off until the end.

The other GTC pairs were John Petkovic and Will Kappen, and captain Chris Pye-Smith and Rob Marriott.

Grantham’s fourth mixed team also had a good win, away at Attenborough on Sunday where they triumphed by 58 games to 50 in a very well-contested match.

This result meant the team’s place in Division Seven is secured for next winter.

The team comprised Colin Walton and Sheena Gordine, Jarek Mechlinski and Sue Cox, and Lorraine Walton and David Todd.

l If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, Exhale treatment rooms, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.