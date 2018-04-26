TENNIS: Grantham club teenagers take on Stamford

Have your say

Grantham Tennis Club under-14s faced a strong Stamford team on Sunday.

Ollie Thomas fought hard at number one but was outgunned and lost in two sets, 6-2 6-1. Jamie Wallace bravely challenged his 6ft 1in opponent, losing after an almost two hour long match, 10-8 in the deciding tie-break.

Josh Eyles suffered a hamstring injury, almost winning the final set but losing 7-5 6-0.

Thomas Legard, at number four, managed to turn the tables to win a great game 6-1 6-3.

Jamie and Ollie played another lengthy match, losing the doubles 7-5 6-3, but Thomas and Josh managed to win in the deciding tie-break of their doubles match 10-6.

Stamford commented on Grantham’s good sportsmanship and on the fantastic facility.

l If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, Exhale treatment rooms, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.