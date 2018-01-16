TENNIS: Grantham fourths defeated on the road

Grantham Tennis Club mixed fourth team travelled to Newark on Sunday and were defeated by a strong home team, 60 games to 48.

The team comprised Colin Walton and Sheena Gordine, Paul Kennedy and Sue Cox, and Mike Roys and Lorraine Walton.

l If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, Exhale treatment rooms, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.