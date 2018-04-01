TENNIS: Grantham schoolgirl is the best in the county

Fifteen-year-old KGGS student Angela Halton has been awarded the Lincolnshire junior girl tennis player of the year. Her coach Richard Surtees, at Grantham Tennis Club, has been nurturing her development and will be in attendance when she competes in the National Under-16 tournament sponsored by Porsche in Nottingham over Easter.

The Lincolnshire Junior Tennis award, sponsored by Lindum Construction, is open to all age groups up to 18 years old.

Angela recently represented Lincolnshire under-18 girls, team beating opponents from Oxford and Devon.

This year she will form part of the Grantham ladies’ first team who play in the Aegon National league.